Hot shooting NSU women roll to lopsided win over Hornets

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State University women's basketball team shot nearly 54 percent from the floor and 53 percent from beyond the 3-point line as the Spartans rolled to a 70-42 lopsided victory over Delaware State to complete the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) sweep on Monday night at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.



Norfolk State (19-5 overall, 7-2 MEAC) led 14-2 after one quarter and took a commanding 32-13 advantage into the second half. The Hornets (4-16, 2-7), who went 0-for-10 from the floor in the first period, could not recover from the huge deficit in the conference loss.



Camille Downs led Norfolk State with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Niya Fields and Crystal White each poured in nine points as the Spartans were 29-of-54 shooting.



Joy Watkins led three Delaware State players in double figures with 12 points. Jessica Martino added 11 points, five boards, two assists and one steal, while Savannah Brooks chipped in 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.



Norfolk State used a 14-0 run to open the game, capped by a Fields layup with just over two minutes to play in the opening quarter.



The Hornets got on the board with a pair of free throws by Tyshonne Tollie with 16 seconds left in the first as the Spartans took a commanding 14-2 lead into the second period.



Delaware State picked up its first field goal on a Jayla Johnson jumper with 7:13 remaining in the half as Norfolk State led, 22-4.



The Spartans extended their lead to 27-4 after a Mahoganie Williams jumper with just over six minutes to play, but the Hornets closed the gap to 27-10 on a Watkins 3-pointer with 4:40 left.



However, Norfolk State pushed the lead to 32-13 right before the break.



Delaware State cut the deficit to 18 three times during the third period, but buckets by Downs and Fields, along with free throws by Kierra Wheeler gave Norfolk State a 54-29 lead entering the final quarter.



A Makoye Diawara 3-pointer with just over four minutes left gave the Spartans their largest lead, 66-34, and Norfolk State cruised down the stretch for the win.