Howard dethrones NSU as regular season champs

The Bison jumped out to an early advantage and won wire-to-wire over the Spartans 87-67 denying NSU a chance at a 3-peat as they won the regular season title.

WASHINGTON — Norfolk State fell to Howard 87-67 at Burr Gymnasium on Thursday, concluding the Spartans regular season campaign. The loss dropped NSU to 20-10 overall, 9-5 in conference play.

Kris Bankston and Dana Tate Jr. led the Spartans with 18 points each, while Joe Bryant Jr. added nine points. Bankston shot 6-of-7 from the floor (85.7 percent), and Bryant co-led the Spartans on the glass, as he and Nyzaiah Chambers grabbed six rebounds each.

Howard started the game on fire from deep, knocking down three 3-pointers in less than four minutes of play. Bankston and Chambers combined to score the Spartans’ first seven points of the night, but Howard took an eight-point advantage into the first media timeout.

The Bison continued their strong first half with a Steve Settle dunk, tallying multiple paint scores to take a 27-9 lead.

While the Spartans struggled to find a rhythm offensively, Howard could hardly miss from behind the arc. The Bison knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half, taking a 52-25 lead into the break.

Norfolk State opened the second half with energy, using a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to 20 points within minutes. Bankston supplied a pair of and-one scores, giving the Spartans life.

But Howard continued to knock down deflating 3-pointers each time Norfolk State started to gain momentum, keeping the Spartans from getting within striking distance. The Bison finished the night 14-of-26 from three (53.8 percent), with guard Marcus Dockery and Jordan Wood each accounting for four successful triples.

Norfolk State closed the gap to 17 midway through the second half, but wouldn’t be able to catch up any further. Dockery knocked down a 3-pointer to stop the Spartan run, as the Bison held off a second half push led by 14 points from Bankston and 13 from Tate.

NSU will be the No. 3 seed in the MEAC Tournament next week, beginning its title defense against No. 6 seed Coppin State (9-22, 4-10) in the first round at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 9. The Spartans defeated the Eagles 72-57 in the championship game last year, earning the conference crown for a second consecutive season.