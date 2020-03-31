The paper towel challenge is helping to raise the awareness of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Howard University women's soccer program participated in social media's 'paper towel challenge' on Monday.

The paper towel challenge is helping to raise the awareness of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and is something many colligate programs across the country have been participating in.

In the video, multiple players for the women's soccer team at Howard can be seen soccer kicking and juggling the ball with their feet.

"When practice goes online," said the post that was published with the video on the team's twitter page.

The video from Howard comes after spring sport athletes that participate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus causing the association to cancel spring sports.

Watch the video below:

While woman's soccer is a fall sport, it doesn't mean that their season in the fall won't be impacted by the coronavirus.

From the NBA to the MLB, professional sports leagues across the nation have also stopped play. Also, the Olympics have been postponed until 2021 to help stop the spread of the virus.

Though sports are canceled, there are interactive ways to still enjoy sports.