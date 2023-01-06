Howell continues to grow at quarterback with the Commanders

2nd year quarterback, Sam Howell is apparently showing signs of leadership as Washington's organized team activities continued.

As the Commanders continued with organized team activities, there appears to be improvement in quarter Sam Howell. The second year player out of the University of North Carolina has a golden opportunity to be the guy under center for Washington this upcoming season. He embraces the chance.

"That's what we want. We want to be coached hard", as he explained experiencing a revamped system under new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He comes over after two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs. "We want to play for someone who has a high standard".

Washington has incorporated putting a mic on Howell similar to what Kansas City did with Patrick Mahomes. The Commanders get the chance to see how he communicates in practices during play calls, or interacting with teammates in general to see how he takes control.

Head coach Ron Rivera says they did similar things when he was in Carolina and earlier as a player with the Bears. "It's giving us a lot of insight into that. We're going to that with all of our quarterbacks".