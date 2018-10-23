NORFOLK, Va.- Definitely some star power happening at the annual Hampton Roads Sports Hall Of Fame on Monday night from Norfolk Scope. Six new members were enshrined for the Class of 2018. Among them, Joe Smith who came on the scene out of Maury High School. He would go on to be an All-American in college at the University of Maryland. Smith would leave after 2 years and head to the NBA where he was the overall number one pick in the 1995 draft of the Golden State Warriors. He'd play 16 seasons in the league.

Ronald Curry was a 2-sport star for Hampton High School in football and basketball. He led the Crabber football team to 3 state titles. Curry would go on to be a quarterback at the University of North Carolina, but when he got to the NFL, switched to wide receiver where he played 7 years with the Oakland Raiders. He's currently a wide receivers coach with the New Orleans Saints.

Portsmouth native, LaTasha Colander was a 2-time U.S. champion in the 200 meters and would win gold in the women's 1600 meter relay team from Sydney, Australia in 2000. Joining them was former 49ers linebacker, Ed Beard. He was a standout player at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, and the late NBA referee, Jess Kersey. The Newport News native over 30 years officiated the several all-star games and the NBA Finals.

© 2018 WVEC