NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- After 22 years, the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation Football Camp continues to teach children around the 757 more than just the game. The two day event started Friday morning for campers at Christopher Newport University and will wrap up on Saturday. Newport News native and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin feels a true sense of leaving a legacy for youngsters who take part. "There's a generation of men from this area that love them and care about them", he says. "They want to help and extend a hand to them not only in their football journey, but their life journey".

HRYF co-founder, Carl Francis, who's a peninsula native as well, wants to truly pass the torch to the next generation. "This camp is not set up to make a football player. This camp is not set up to make you a pro bowler, or a hall of famer", he says. "We're just using football as a catalyst."

