NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- Some of the areas best high school players from the Peninsula and Southside took part in the 22nd annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation Football Camp from Christopher Newport University on Saturday. Among local players with current NFL ties included former Super Bowl Champion safety, Antoine Bethea (Denbigh High School) who's now with the Arizona Cardinals along with recent draft pick, Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High School) who was a 3rd round selection of the Kansas City Chiefs.

© 2018 WVEC