HAMPTON, Va. — Basketball Hall Of Famer and Hampton native, Allen Iverson does what he can to give back to a community that's done so much for him. On Thursday the 5th annual Crossover High School Christmas Holiday Showcase from the Hampton Coliseum.

Among those picking up wins, Kempsville got 19 and 17 points respectively from Mikhir Jackson and Dominic Stanford as the Chiefs held off a second half charge from Granby to win 70-53. Tanjiv Allen had a game high 21 for the Comets in the loss.

Despite being outscored 19-7 in the 4th quarter, the Hampton Crabbers had enough to edge Churchland 57-56. Thalmus Reed had a game high 20 points including 4-7 from 3-point range in the win.