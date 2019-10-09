NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After Friday night games got washed out and rescheduled due to the affects of Hurricane Dorian, several area schools on the peninsula went head to head Monday night. Two key matchups had the Bay Rivers and Peninsula Districts squaring off.

At Todd Stadium, Denbigh jumped out to an early 7-0 lead before Grafton charged back. In the first quarter, Clippers QB, Bryson Fell went over for a one yard touchdown to get within one at 7-6. They then caught a break when the Patriots, Elliott Johnson fumbled an exchange and Grafton's, Isaiah Smith had a nifty scoop and score from 28 yards and their first lead of the game at 15-6 with the two point conversion. The Clippers would hold on for the 21-18 win.

Over at Darling Stadium, Jamestown jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead over Kecougtan. The Warriors did cut it to one on a Adam Hatcher 13 yard quarterback keeper for a score to make it 7-6 after the missed extra point. The Eagles would tack on a field goal for a 10-6 win.