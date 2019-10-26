VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The biggest win coming out of the Beach District as Kempsville hung on to beat Bayside 32-28. It snapped the Chiefs 63 game losing streak dating back 6 years to 2013. Kempsville quarterback, Jovon Mims tossed two touchdowns in the win. Our Game Of The Week saw Oscar Smith put away any doubts as to who's the top dog in the Southeastern District as they won big over Deep Creek Friday night 42-16.

Other winners Friday included Cox holding off Tallwood 25-12, Princess Anne rolled past Green Run 37-19, as well as Lake Taylor, Warwick, Indian River and Warwick beat Bethel 35-14.