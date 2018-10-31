Hampton University will become the first Historically Black College and University to add Women's Triathlon to its list of varsity sports. It becomes a reality in the fall of 2019.

The USA Triathlon Foundation is helping to make it possible with a $225,000 grant over 5 years. Rocky Harris is the foundation's CEO. He says, "we haven't done a good enough job with our diversity efforts. We're starting to look inward now." Then he added, "Hampton University initially came out and really to us was an obvious choice because of their forward thinking and innovative nature."

H.U. will be the sixth Division I program with the sport. Overall there are 26 NCAA schools to sponsor triathlon.

