Pirates rally to win their Big South opener

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 13-0 run over a five-minute span of the second half proved to be the boost for visiting Hampton University in a 67-55 win over Charleston Southern in the Big South men's basketball opener for both teams. The Buccaneers held a double-digit lead as late as the 12:40 mark as a Philanderous Fleming Jr. 3-ball put the hosts up 45-35. That lead remained for the hosts as a Melvin Edwards, Jr. layup with 9:05 left gave the hosts a 50-43 margin.

A pair of Davion Warren free throws started the run for Hampton at the 8:47 mark and a jumper by Russell Dean tied the game at 50 with 6:35 left. Those free throws started a personal 8-0 run capped by a layup with 4:33 left to give the Pirates its largest lead of the second half at 56-50.



Hampton scored the first seven points of the game and lead 9-2 after a Dajour Dickens jumper with 17:42 left. The Pirates held a lead at 23-20 on a Chris Shelton 3-pointer at the 7:43 mark before the hosts closed the half on a 16-3 run to lead 36-26 on a 3-pointer by Ja'Quavian Florence with 34 seconds left.



"In the second half we defended tonight and made key stops," said Hampton University head coach Edward "Buck" Joyner, Jr. "Defense is always about will and heart, tonight we showed tremendous heart when we needed to get back into the game."



Warren paced four in double figures for Hampton with 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Dean had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Dickens added a career high 14 points and six boards. Edward Oliver-Hampton had his third double-double of the year with 12 points and 13 rebounds.



The same two teams will tangle Tuesday night in North Charleston, S.C. at 7 pm.