Dean's late shot lifts Hampton past Charleston Southern 70-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Davion Warren had a career-high 29 points and Russell Dean made a shot just before buzzer to help Hampton defeat Charleston Southern 70-68 on Tuesday night.

Warren hit 11 of 12 foul shots and grabbed eight rebounds, and Dean had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Dajour Dickens added eight rebounds for Hampton (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference).