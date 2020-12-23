x
Lady Pirates drop series finale with CSU

Sophomores Nylah Young scored 15 points and Dlayla Chakolis added 11 points and seven rebounds as Hampton fell to visiting Charleston Southern 58-53.
Credit: Hampton University Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. — Sophomores Nylah Young scored 15 points and Dlayla Chakolis added 11 points and seven rebounds as Hampton fell to visiting Charleston Southern 58-53 in Big South Conference action on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern took a three point lead on a layup by Alyssia Faye at the 7:40 mark to hold a 42-39 advantage.  Hampton regained the lead on a layup by Young with 6:15 left at 45-43. The teams traded leads after free throws by Alexis Wooden and Young gave Hampton a 47-45 lead with 4:29 remaining.

The Buccaneers scored seven of the next eight points to take a 52-48 lead on a Carmella Walker jumper with 44 seconds remaining. Chakolis, who had a career-high with her 11 points, hit a jumper to get Hampton to 52-50 with 23 seconds left, but the Buccaneers hit six-of-six from the line in the final 22 seconds to ice the win.

Heaven Accimeus had a season high eight points and two assists, while Victoria Davis added six points and six assists and Victoria Mason had six points and four rebounds.

Hampton now will visit Gardner-Webb for a two-game series starting on December 30.