Lady Pirates drop series finale with CSU

Charleston Southern took a three point lead on a layup by Alyssia Faye at the 7:40 mark to hold a 42-39 advantage. Hampton regained the lead on a layup by Young with 6:15 left at 45-43. The teams traded leads after free throws by Alexis Wooden and Young gave Hampton a 47-45 lead with 4:29 remaining.



The Buccaneers scored seven of the next eight points to take a 52-48 lead on a Carmella Walker jumper with 44 seconds remaining. Chakolis, who had a career-high with her 11 points, hit a jumper to get Hampton to 52-50 with 23 seconds left, but the Buccaneers hit six-of-six from the line in the final 22 seconds to ice the win.



Heaven Accimeus had a season high eight points and two assists, while Victoria Davis added six points and six assists and Victoria Mason had six points and four rebounds.