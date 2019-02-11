Pirates cruise to 1st Big South win Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (3) escapes a tackle from Presbyterians Jeffrey Smyth (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. — Deondre Francois threw two touchdown passes and Shai McKenzie ran for 152 yards and a score as Hampton pulled away from winless Presbyterian College in the second half to post its first Big South victory of the season, 40-17 on Saturday afternoon.

McKenzie scored on an 11-yard run in the first minute of the game after Francois hit Marcel Paul with a 52-yard pass on the first play of the game.

After Parker Maddrey put the Blue Hose (0-9, 0-4) on the board with a 32-yard field goal, Francois hit KeyRon Catlett from 10-yards out for a touchdown and hit him again for a 2-point conversion to make it 14-3 two minutes into the second quarter. Francois hit Adeon Johnson from 9-yards out, but the Pirates missed on the 2-point conversion just before halftime to make it 20-3 at intermission.

Brandon Thompson threw a 42-yard pass to Dohnte Meyers and then ran in from the 1 to pull Presbyterian within 20-17 midway through the third quarter, but the Blue Hose would not score again.

Austin Bradley hit Jadakis Bonds with a 51-yard touchdown to give Hampton (5-4, 1-2) a 27-17 lead after three quarters, then ran in from 17 yards out to make it 33-17. Ohmante Jenkins returned a blocked Presbyterian punt 24 yards for the score to set the final margin.