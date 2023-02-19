Huge first half key as Norfolk State hands Morgan State first MEAC loss

Norfolk State (20-5 overall, 9-2 MEAC) led 16-8 after one quarter, but outscored Morgan State, 22-5, in the second, taking a commanding 38-13 into the break.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State University women's basketball team forced 26 turnovers and held Morgan State to just 23 percent shooting as the Spartans used a huge second quarter to pull away from the Bears, 74-37, in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game on Saturday afternoon at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

Norfolk State (20-5 overall, 9-2 MEAC) led 16-8 after one quarter, but outscored Morgan State, 22-5, in the second, taking a commanding 38-13 into the break. The Bears (15-7, 8-1) were held to 25 percent (2-of-8) shooting in the second quarter as the Spartans celebrated Alumni Weekend and Greek Night by handing Morgan State its first conference loss.

With the win, Norfolk State moved to within one-game of the conference lead and avenged last month's loss to Morgan State.

Deja Francis paced the NSU offense with 16 points, on 5-of-7 shooting, with a team-high six assists, four rebounds and one steal. Camille Downs, the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week, poured in 12 points, four steals and a pair of steals, while Makoye Diawara added 10 points, three boards and two steals. Kierra Wheeler led the way defensively with a game-high 10 boards, along with eight points, three assists and one steal.

Ja'Niah Henson led Morgan State with 11 points and three rebounds.

The Spartans grabbed an early 10-6 advantage after a Diawara layup with 3:50 left in the opening quarter and NSU used an 8-2 run down the stretch to take a 16-8 lead into the second period.

Norfolk State stretched the lead to 37-10 after a Francis bucket with just over five minutes remaining in the half and extended the lead to 33-13 on a Downs layup with 3:25 left.

The Spartans continued to push the tempo as Niya Fields gave NSU its largest lead of the half, 38-13, right before halftime.