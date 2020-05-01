HAMPTON, Va. — Marquis Godwin found himself landing closer to home. Last night the former Old Dominion transfer announced through his Instagram account, "I will be finishing my collegiate career at Hampton University". Godwin, a junior, entered the transfer portal back on December 19th and must now sit out a full year per NCAA rules. He won't be eligible to play for the Pirates until the spring semester of the 2020-21 season.

Godwin averaged just over 8 points in 43 games while at ODU and shot 30% percent from 3-point range this past season. He was a four year starter in high school for the Hampton Crabbers averaging 18 points a game as a senior.