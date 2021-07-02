Pirates fall in series opener to High Point

HAMPTON, Va. — Senior Davion Warren had 21 points and sophomore Chris Shelton added 12 as Hampton dropped a 72-58 decision to High Point in the first game of a Big South Conference series on Sunday afternoon.



High Point jumped out to a 9-2 lead after a Lydell Elmore layup with 16:35 left and pushed it to 16-6 on a 3-point play by Ahmil Flowers at the 13:01 mark. Hampton made a quick run scoring eight points in the next 58 seconds as Warren hit a 3-pointer and a layup before a Shelton 3-pointer brought Hampton to 16-14 at the 12:03 point.



The lead for the Panthers grew to as much as 14 points in the first half on an Alex Holt dunk to lead 37-23 with 3:16 remaining. Hampton closed the half on an 8-2 flurry to cut the deficit to 39-31 on a pair of Warren free throws with 50 seconds left in the half.



Hampton went on a 7-0 run early in the second half to tie the game at 42 on a Saheem Anthony jumper with 15:38 on the clock. High Point scored the next eight points over a four-minute span to lead 50-42 on a Lydell Elmore jumper with 10:12 left.



John-Michael Wright paced High Point with 24 points, while Flowers had 15 and Elmore added 14.

Same two teams will tangle at 4pm on Monday to close out the conference series.