HU's Marshall continues to navigate Pirate Athletics through Covid-19

Athletic Director, Eugene Marshall, Jr. says they have to make adjustments and look at the university in the grand scheme of things.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University Athletic Director, Eugene Marshall, Jr. has expressed some sleepless nights during the Covid-19 outbreak. He thinks of himself as parent to the 350 student-athletes he's responsible for during their time at the school. Trying to balance that and a budget for programs that have been dormant during spring during these times have been challenging. "We prepare for all things", he says. "I think one of the things that's good about Hampton is that there's a Plan A, B, C, D and E."

HU is a private school, so there's no extra money coming in as compared to state schools. Marshall believes you always have to have a backup; especially now. All sports from basketball through all spring sports got cancelled. He still knows he has to reach out to them. "You still worry about them", he says. "I look at my own family that's at the heart of the pandemic in New Jersey. I have student-athletes that I know in that area".