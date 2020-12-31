Pirates drop 1st conference; lose to Bulldogs 80-69

Gardner-Webb found its touch from the 3-point line closing the half on a 27-6 run to lead 45-31 at halftime.

HAMPTON, Va. — Davion Warren paced three in double figures with 23 points as Hampton dropped its series finale with Gardner-Webb losing 80-69 on Thursday afternoon.

Hampton held a 21-12 lead at the 13:38 mark after a 3-pointer by Warren and lead 25-18 with 11:03 left on a jumper by Russell Dean. Gardner-Webb found its touch from the 3-point line closing the half on a 27-6 run to lead 45-31 after a Jacob Falko layup with 33 seconds remaining.

In the second half, the lead grew to 20 points on three occasions with a Kareem Reid 3-point play at the 6:17 mark putting the guests ahead 75-55. Hampton cut the lead in half scoring the next 10 points as Dajour Dickens had four of them on dunks as the Pirates trailed 75-65 with 3:13 left.

Warren added five rebounds and five assists to go with his 23 points, while Marquis Godwin had 12 points and six rebounds, Dickens had 12 points to with career-highs of 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots, while Daniel Banister set a career high with 11 points.