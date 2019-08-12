HAMPTON, Va. — Ben Stanley had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Hampton got past Norfolk State 64-53 on Saturday night.

Greg Heckstall had 14 points for Hampton (4-6), which broke its five-game losing streak. Amir Smith added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Davion Warren had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half with Hampton leading 22-19 at the break. The Spartans' 19 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Steven Whitley scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Spartans (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Devante Carter added 11 points and six rebounds.

Jermaine Bishop, who led the Spartans in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, scored six points on 2-of-15 shooting.

Hampton takes on Southern Illinois on the road next Wednesday. Norfolk State plays Loyola of Chicago on the road next Sunday.