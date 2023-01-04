Hurley's four hits, five RBIs help Hokies top No. 5 'Hoos

Jack Hurley, Garrett Michel combine for two doubles, two homers in 12-10 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Junior Jack Hurley collected four hits to help lead the Virginia Tech Hokies past the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers 12-10 on Saturday.

Junior Henry Weycker (3-1) got the win out of the bullpen for Virginia Tech (16-10, 3-8). The left-hander went 1.2 shutout innings, giving up one hit, one walk and striking out one. Senior Jonah Hurney also pitched well, going one shutout inning while allowing one hit, walking none and striking out one.

In addition to his four hits, Hurley had a double, a home run and five RBI to lead the Hokies. Freshman Garrett Michel furnished a noteworthy performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI. Freshman Brody Donay also helped out for Virginia Tech, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding a walk and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 1-0, the Hokies first put runs on the board in the first inning. Virginia Tech scored three runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-run homer from Hurley.

The Hokies then held the Cavaliers scoreless before getting back on the board the very next inning. Virginia Tech scored three times, including once on Hurley's RBI double, which brought the Hokies lead to 6-1.

Virginia narrowed Virginia Tech's lead to 6-4 before the Hokies stretched the advantage to 9-4 in the third inning.

Virginia Tech held the Cavaliers without a run before their offense got back to their scoring ways the next inning. The Hokies sent in two runs, including one on a solo round-tripper off the bat of Michel, bringing the Virginia Tech advantage to 11-4.

Virginia got within 11-6 until the Hokies scored again in the fifth inning to stretch its lead to 12-6. Virginia Tech pushed across a run on Michel's one-out RBI double. Virginia put four runs on the scoreboard before the game was over, but the Hokies still held on for the 12-10 win.