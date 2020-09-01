SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In a game of big runs, the host USC Upstate Spartans had the last and lengthiest run on Wednesday night. A 20-6 run in the second half proved too much to overcome as Hampton fell 83-73 to the Spartans in a Big South matchup at the G.B. Hodge Center.



Hampton (6-9, 1-1) trailed 25-13 with eight minutes left in the half after a jumper by Thomas Booker. The Pirates went on a 17-1 run over the next 4:35 as a pair of Ben Stanley free throws put Hampton up 30-26 at the 3:25 mark. A Stanley layup with 28 seconds left put Hampton up 38-33 as they headed to halftime.



USC Upstate (7-9, 2-1)trailed 41-37 after a layup by Stanley with 18:13 left before starting its run. Brandon Martin converted a layup with 11:48 left to finish a 20-6 explosion to take a 57-47 lead. The advantage grew to 73-58 with just under three minutes left after a pair of Everette Hammond free throws.



The Pirates made one last spurt cutting the deficit to 80-73 with 40 seconds left on a Dondre Griffin 3-pointer, but that was the last points for Hampton. Stanley topped the Pirates with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Jermaine Marrow added 21 points and five assists. Davion Warren had a double-double with 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds. Hampton now hosts in-state rival Longwood on Saturday night at 6 pm.