HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Pirates have had to deal with a rash of injuries through portions of this season. They've found a silver lining in one player that's come up big. Sophomore forward, Ben Stanley has been a difference maker for the Pirates; particularly at scoring. Despite being 6-6, Stanley has been a presence in the paint averaging just over 20 points a game since leading scorer Jermaine Marrow went down with a fractured thumb earlier this month. "I knew with Jermaine, that's our engine", he says. "Everybody has to step up and everyone has stepped up."

Head Coach, Ed Joyner, Jr. is pleasantly surprised at Stanley play from a year ago and sees the endless possibilities when Marrow's expected to return next month. "I don't think my tenure here we've had an inside/outside option", he says. "Ben has been tremendous and we're very proud of what he's done."