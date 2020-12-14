Pirates drop matchup at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. — A second-half rally that saw Hampton cut a 17-point deficit to five was as close as they could get as the Pirates fell 79-64 to VMI on Sunday afternoon.

Hampton trailed 36-35 with 84 seconds left in the half on a 3-pointer by Chris Shelton, but the Keydets closed the half scoring the last eight points to lead 44-35 on a Greg Parham jumper at the buzzer.



That lead grew to 57-40 at the 14:34 mark on a steal and layup by Trey Bonham. The Pirates slowly worked their way back into the contest using a 10-2 spurt over a four-minute span to trail 66-61 on a 3-pointer by Marquis Godwin with 5:38 left. VMI put away any hope of a comeback by scoring the next nine points to lead 75-61 on a layup by Myles Lewis at the 2:45 mark.