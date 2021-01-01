Lady Pirates close 2020 with win

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — A 3-pointer by Nas Nigatu with 45 seconds left proved to be the back breaker as Hampton defeated Gardner-Webb 46-38 on Thursday afternoon for its first win of the season.



In the decisive fourth quarter, Hampton (1-5, 1-3) held a lead throughout, but saw Gardner-Webb trim the deficit to 40-38 on a Lauren Bevis 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining. Jermany Mapp found Nigatu alone at the top of the key and she drained her second 3-pointer of the night to put Hampton back up 43-38 with 45 seconds remaining. A pair of Victoria Mason free throws and one from Mapp in the final 24 seconds helped give Hampton its first win of 2020-21.



Hampton jumped out to an 8-2 advantage off a Mapp jumper with 5:09 remaining. Gardner-Webb ran off the next eight points to take its first lead at 10-8 on a 3-pointer by Micahla Funderburk with 3:05 left.



Mason answered that with a jumper 30 seconds later, but the hosts regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Ki'Airi Cain at the 2:19 mark. A Mason layup got Hampton to 13-12 with 46 seconds remaining to close the opening quarter.



After each team traded buckets to start the second, a Tia Montagne layup gave Hampton a lead it would never relinquish at 16-15 with 8:01 left. That layup started a 9-2 flurry for Hampton to lead 23-17 on another Montagne layup with 5:44 remaining.



Nigatu was the leading scorer with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists for Hampton. Mason was next with nine points, while Nylah Young had seven points and a team high nine rebounds.



Hampton starts 2021 at home on Monday night at 6 pm facing Radford.