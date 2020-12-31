Lady Pirates fall at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — A pair of 14-2 runs in the second and third quarters proved to be too much to overcome as Hampton fell 70-56 to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon.



Hampton held a three-point lead on two occasions in the first quarter, the last being on a Jermany Mapp jumper with 2:30 left for a 12-9 advantage. Dlayla Chakolis tied the game at 13 with 51 seconds left with a free throw, but the hosts scored two quick buckets before a Nas Nigatu bucket brought Hampton to 17-15 after one.



After a jumper by Alasia Smith to start the second quarter for Gardner-Webb, three Nylah Young free throws trimmed the lead to 19-18 at the 8:43 mark. A 14-2 run by the hosts put them ahead 33-20 with 2:57 left after a layup by Jhessyka Williams. Hampton scored the last seven points of the half to trail 33-27 on a free throw by Victoria Mason.



A similar start to the third quarter for Gardner-Webb scoring the first points, before Hampton scored the next six on two jumpers by Mason and one from Nigatu to trail 35-33 at the 8:03 mark. Gardner-Webb then scored 15 of the next 17 points as a three-point play by Lauren Bevis closed the run for a 50-35 lead with 2:05 remaining. Hampton cut the deficit to 10 in the fourth after a Mapp layup for a 62-52 deficit at the 4:37 mark.



Mason and Nigatu set season highs of 14 points apiece to lead Hampton. Nigatu topped her previous high of 12 at Wagner against St. Francis (PA) on Jan. 28, 2019 and had a career-high seven rebounds to go with the 14 points. Mason added a season best seven steals in the game to go with five rebounds. These two teams will close out 2020 on Thursday at 2 pm in Boiling Springs, N.C.