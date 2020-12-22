Lady Pirates suffer tough loss in conference opener 49-47

A 3-pointer by Sharita Godfrey with :04 seconds left gave Charleston Southern a 49-47 win over Hampton in the Big South opener for the Lady Pirates.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 3-pointer by Sharita Godfrey with four seconds left gave visiting Charleston Southern a 49-47 win over Hampton in the Big South women’s basketball opener for both teams on Monday afternoon.

Hampton (0-3, 0-1) started the final quarter with a Nylah Young jumper to take a 37-33 lead 32 seconds in. An 8-0 run by Charleston Southern gave the guests a 41-37 lead with 7:03 left after a 3-ball by Carmella Walker. Hampton answered that run with an 8-1 run with a Young triple giving the hosts a 45-42 lead with 2:55 remaining.

Godfrey tied the game on a triple with 65 seconds left at 45, before a Young layup put Hampton up 47-45 with 32 seconds. Sha’Mya Leigh hit a free throw with 20 seconds before feeding Godfrey for her winning bucket with five seconds left.

In a contest that saw 15 ties, 13 lead changes and no one with more than a four-point lead throughout the day, Hampton scored the final four points of the first quarter with a 3-pointer from Heaven Accimeus and a free throw by Alexis Wooden giving the hosts a 10-9 first quarter lead.

Five of the ties came in the second quarter, but a 3-pointer from Victoria Davis with 61 seconds left gave Hampton a 23-20 halftime lead.

Young had her first double-double of the year with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dlayla Chakolis matched her on the boards with 10 as Hampton outrebounded CSU 53-37. Victoria Mason had four points, but added five assists and nine rebounds.