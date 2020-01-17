Pirates outshot by Eagles; fall 116-95

The loss to Winthrop drops Hampton to 2-2 in the Big South Conference.

DJ Burns, Jr. paced six in double figures with 22 points as Winthrop shot 57% from the floor and defeated Hampton 116-95 on Thursday night. Both teams came out hot as Hampton used an 11-4 run over a three-minute span to take a 32-20 lead on a Ben Stanley jumper with 11:57 left in the half. Winthrop worked its way back into the game to lead 50-49 on a Charles Falden layup with 3:05 remaining.

The lead went back and forth over the next couple minutes as a Jermaine Marrow free throw pulled Hampton to 56-53 with 22 seconds left, but Burns hit a short jumper before the horn to put Winthrop up 58-53 at half.

In the second half Winthrop used an 11-3 run to take a 76-59 lead off a Hunter Hale layup at the 14:38 mark and Hampton couldn't pull closer than 15 the rest of the way.