Pirates outshot by Eagles; fall 116-95

DJ Burns, Jr. paced six in double figures with 22 points as Winthrop shot 57% from the floor and defeated Hampton 116-95 on Thursday night. Both teams came out hot as Hampton used an 11-4 run over a three-minute span to take a 32-20 lead on a Ben Stanley jumper with 11:57 left in the half. Winthrop worked its way back into the game to lead 50-49 on a Charles Falden layup with 3:05 remaining.
The lead went back and forth over the next couple minutes as a Jermaine Marrow free throw pulled Hampton to 56-53 with 22 seconds left, but Burns hit a short jumper before the horn to put Winthrop up 58-53 at half.
In the second half Winthrop used an 11-3 run to take a 76-59 lead off a Hunter Hale layup at the 14:38 mark and Hampton couldn't pull closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Marrow had 30 points and seven assists, while Stanley had 27 and five rebounds for Hampton. Greg Heckstall had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Davion Warren had 10 points. Saheem Anthony just missed joining them in double figures with a season-high nine points. Hampton now goes on the road for the next two games starting Saturday at UNC Asheville for a 2pm tip.