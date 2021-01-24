Lady Pirates rally falls short; loses 63-53

Freshman Victoria Davis scored a career-high 16 points as Hampton trimmed a 14-point first quarter deficit to two in the fourth, but couldn’t get closer.

HAMPTON, Va. — Freshman Victoria Davis scored a career-high 16 points as Hampton trimmed a 14-point first quarter deficit to two in the fourth, but couldn’t get closer as they dropped a 63-53 decision to Winthrop in a Big South Conference contest on Saturday.

Winthrop jumped out to a 15-5 lead at the 3:06 point of the first on a 3-pointer by Madison Ervin. The Eagles pushed the lead to 22-8 with 24 seconds left after another 3-pointer from Antoaneta Alexe. A Nylah Young free throw closed the quarter with Hampton trailing 22-9.

After trading buckets in the second, Hampton closed the third on an 8-2 flurry with a Shawn Mills layup closing the scoring as Hampton trailed 42-39.

Alexis Wooden hit a free throw early in the fourth to bring Hampton to its closest point down 42-40 at the 9:23 mark. A 3-pointer by Ervin and a layup from Sierra Hunter gave Winthrop a 47-40 lead with 7:33 left. From there, Hampton trimmed the lead to three on three occasions, the last being a Davis layup with 2:17 left to trail 52-49.

Winthrop sealed the win going 11-of-12 from the foul line in the last 2:17.