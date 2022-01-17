Basketball Hall of Famer partners with local organizations to showcase high school talent.

NORFOLK, Va. — 53 years after he graduated, Bobby Dandridge describes Norfolk State University with glowing affection.

"Cozy." "Caring." "Nurturing." The "time of his life." There is no adjective too warm for the Basketball Hall of Famer when it comes to his alma mater.

Norfolk State is where Dandridge met his wife and grew his game that would become one of the best in the NBA.

Despite the fond memories, he didn't expect to be here on Martin Luther King Day. The inaugural "Bob Dandridge MLK Basketball Classic" was supposed to be held at the Scope Arena. Then a water main broke in downtown Norfolk, affecting the arena and shutting events down for the time being. The 12 team high school basketball tournament improvised and took advantage of an empty schedule at Echols Hall.

The move feels rather poetic for Dandridge. No part of the Norfolk community contributed more to his growth than the University. Part of his hopes for this holiday tournament are it impart those same positive influences on the area's best high school players.

"I get excited for them. I know what their hopes and dreams are. I had the same hopes and dreams and was blessed to fulfill them. The possibilities are even greater for them than they were for me," says Dandridge, who spent the day courtside taking in the action.