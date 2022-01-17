NORFOLK, Va. — 53 years after he graduated, Bobby Dandridge describes Norfolk State University with glowing affection.
"Cozy." "Caring." "Nurturing." The "time of his life." There is no adjective too warm for the Basketball Hall of Famer when it comes to his alma mater.
Norfolk State is where Dandridge met his wife and grew his game that would become one of the best in the NBA.
Despite the fond memories, he didn't expect to be here on Martin Luther King Day. The inaugural "Bob Dandridge MLK Basketball Classic" was supposed to be held at the Scope Arena. Then a water main broke in downtown Norfolk, affecting the arena and shutting events down for the time being. The 12 team high school basketball tournament improvised and took advantage of an empty schedule at Echols Hall.
The move feels rather poetic for Dandridge. No part of the Norfolk community contributed more to his growth than the University. Part of his hopes for this holiday tournament are it impart those same positive influences on the area's best high school players.
"I get excited for them. I know what their hopes and dreams are. I had the same hopes and dreams and was blessed to fulfill them. The possibilities are even greater for them than they were for me," says Dandridge, who spent the day courtside taking in the action.
He hopes this will be the first of many "Bob Dandridge MLK Basketball Classics. "I'm honored that they asked me to put my name on this, especially associated with Dr. King. I hope these young men know the opportunities they have would not be here without Dr. King," says Dandridge, helping to ensure that those opportunities will continue to grow.