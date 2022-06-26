Inaugural Lift for Life fundraiser at ODU

Lift For Life is the signature fundraising event held nationwide by college student-athletes that are part of the Uplifting Athletes network.

After experiencing the event at Penn State, graduate transfer Zack Kuntz saw an opportunity to bring the nationwide Lift for Life fundraising event to Old Dominion. Held by various collegiate athletic programs across the country, the event raises money for Uplifting Athletes, a non- profit organization that uses the power of sports to support those affected by Rare Disease. With hopes to inspire the Rare Disease community, today marked the inaugural Lift for Life fundraiser at S.B Ballard Stadium.

"I went straight to Coach Snodgrass and talked to him about what I had done in the past and how I'd love to get it going down here. We made those connections and we were able to get it done," said Kuntz.

He also reached out to Levi Norwood, the Chapter Success Manager at Uplifting Athletes, to get the ball moving.

"He transferred here and reached out and said he wanted to get something going. It was as easy as him saying 'lets do it,' and we got it together," said Norwood.

Uplifting Athletes works with college student athletes to educate them about the platform sports provide and empowers them to use that platform to make a difference, just as Kuntz did. A few years prior, Norwood founded the Lift for Life chapter at his alma mater, Baylor University, and he reflected on what its like to see other players help grow the event.

"Just seeing guys who want to give back- they know that their platform is huge and seeing them make an impact in different communities has been cool to see for sure."

The 2022 Old Dominion Lift for Life competition featured push up, medicine ball throwing, and weightlifting contests between the offense and defense. Fans pledged to support either team and all proceeds from the Monarchs' 2021 Lift For Life support Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to create Uplifting Leaders, engage in Uplifting Experiences, fund Rare Disease Research, and expand Rare Disease Awareness.