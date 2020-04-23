Incentive deal to move Carolina Panthers to S.C. approved

The deal will give the team a break from property taxes for 20 to 25 years.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A county in South Carolina has approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site to their city.

News outlets report the York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during their virtual meeting on Monday.

It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will continue to play their games.