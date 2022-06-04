Inscoe has been a dominant performer for the Saints

The Nansemond Suffolk Academy senior is trying to lead the Saints back to another VISAA Division II title this season.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Madison Inscoe brings a continued level of confidence to Nansemond Suffolk Academy's softball team. The senior has set a high standard for the Saints this season as they try to chase down a third straight Virginia Independent Schools Division II title. "I feel like I bring the energy to the team", she says. "Obviously we don't have that many players this year. It's hard to keep everyone on track all the time".

Playing with just ten players means the righthander, who's headed to North Carolina State, shoulders a fair amount of the responsibility. It's something her head coach, Brittany Thornburg is impressed she's willing to do. "She's one of those kids that's just an absolute worker. She has gotten better and better each and every year and a lot of times you don't see that with kids."

Inscoe of late has been on a tear. Against Kenston Forest, she cranked not one, but two homers and then mowed down 17 in a 4-1 win. She then proceeded to pitch a perfect game fanning 20 in a 3-0 victory against Potomac. "One of my strong suits as a pitcher is that I don't get rattled very easily", she says. "I've had to pitch in a lot of hard situations my whole career."