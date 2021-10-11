Inside the Cox Falcons field hockey dynasty

They already own 22 state titles including the last 3. Now, it's championship week again.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's time to keep building the dynasty. There is still work to be done, but the Cox High School field hockey team is setting their sights on yet another state title. They already have a remarkable record off 22 state championships, including the last 3.

On Tuesday, the Falcons beat Nansemond River in a state quarterfinal game, 5-0. The state semifinal against Independence is this Friday.

Cox just keeps building layer upon layer to their winning tradition. Midfielder Emme Schwartz explains, "I think the girls who know they're coming to Cox who play field hockey, come in knowing that there is a standard and that it is a high quality program and you have to come in ready and know it's competitive. So, I think the standard grows."

Head coach Taylor Rountree knows it doesn't come easily, "We work hard. They work hard. They are all in. They buy in. They see the girls that have played before them."

Goalie Abby Spear knows the work is important but she has a few things to add to that, "It's bigger than your skills or anything else. It comes down to your effort and your heart and that's what makes us so good because every single one of those girls behind me have more heart and effort than anyone I've ever met."

There is intense pressure to continue and keep up to the Cox standard, but you wouldn't know it. Spear says, "Practices, even alone, we're laughing but we're also playing hard and that good energy and fluidity really comes into the game and we just have fun."

Instead of pulling this particular group apart, COVID actually brought them together. Coach Rountree took note, "I think we're still riding the wave from last spring. During COVID they were together. They trained together when we weren't able to train, they were able to go out by themselves and play and picked up sticks."

Schwartz also mentions the COVID connection and adds, "I think that's just team chemistry. We're all really good friends off the field and it really helps the connection on the field."