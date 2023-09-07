Isaac Lamprecht takes competitive spirit wherever he goes

The New Kent triathlete wills his way to victory in the 3 event endurance race

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — "Who wants it more."

Isaac Lamprecht says it's his Dad's favorite thing to yell as Isaac tries to close out the final leg of a triathlon.

"I've won each race where he's done that," says Isaac. Perhaps his Dad knows that Isaac is always the one who wants it more.

"I'm probably the most competitive person I know," Isaac says, stretching that drive beyond triathlon and into his high school sports (cross country, swimming, track and field) and even high school classroom. Isaac finished his junior year with a 5.0 GPA and says he often competes with friends over grades.

It's why he enjoys the start of each triathlon. The race begins with a swim, and basically a brawl, as competitors wrestle to secure a lane in the water. Naturally it comes down to who wants it more, it's Isaac's favorite part of the swim.

His favorite part of the triathlon, however, is the cycling 2nd leg. "It's the exhilaration. The high speeds and weaving in and out of turns," Isaac describes, making clear his affinity for the thrills that the bike brings to each race.