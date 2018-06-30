NORFOLK, Va.- Ferrell and Felicia Edmunds have plenty to be proud the past couple of years. They know they've got three incredible sons as people, but they'll also have a new experience. They'll be spending plenty of time on the road going to NFL games.

All three brothers, who played at Virginia Tech, were at Harbor Park recently for Hokies Night throwing out the first pitch. Trey, who's currently a running back with the Saints, is entering his 2nd season in the league, but he'll now have company. His two younger brothers got drafted back in April. Tremaine, who's a linebacker was taken 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills. Several spots later, Terrell, a safety for the Steelers, went 28th. Both were taken in the first round which is a league first in the same season for the draft. "These were times that we had talked about when we were younger and now it's finally here", says Terrell.

Tremaine had similar feelings about what happen. "We all dreamed of playing professional ball and just to see us all in the same field doing it at the same time is special". Big borther Trey has been giving them some early advice and wants their NFL experience to be a long one. "It's a serious league", he says. "You're playing with guys who have to feed their families".

