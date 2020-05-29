New defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio confident about his Redskins crew

ASHBURN, Va. — New faces on the field on the sideline for the Redskins this season. Veteran coach Jack Del Rio takes over as the defensive coordinator. He's big on accountability as he says, "In 2020, everybody here on defense, all the coaches, all the players, we all put our signature on what you see and how we perform and so we're all responsible."
As a former player and coach who has seen a lot, he has a good idea what trait makes for a good defense, "I think you have to be tough. I think the toughness part is not just physical. I think a large part of that is mental and that's where we're going to see a lot of growth."