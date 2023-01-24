Jackson leads Stallions to OT win while Kempsville girls cruise past Ocean Lakes

Kass Jackson led Green Run with 16 pts. as they beat Kellam 70-68 in overtime. On the girls side Kenya Ramsey's 21 pts led Kempsville past Ocean Lakes 54-34.

Several key showdowns happening Tuesday night in high school basketball. Green Run bolted out to an early lead over Kellam only to have the Knights rally and force overtime. The Stallions won 70-68 in overtime behind Kass Jackson's 16 points in a Beach District matchup.

King's Fork stormed past Great Bridge in a Southeastern District showdown 80-38. Samuel Brannen led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Kareem Stagg had 17 points and 8 rebounds as Oscar Smith won over Deep Creek 77-52.

On the girls side, Kempsville made quick work of Ocean Lakes winning 54-34. The Chiefs were led by Kenya Ramsey's game high 21 and Zakayan Lindsey with 16.