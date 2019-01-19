PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After nearly 2 1/2 years since stepping down as Salem High School's head football coach to take athletic director's position at his alma mater, Norcom, Robert Jackson has decided to return to the sidelines at the same position with the Greyhounds. He will continue to be the A.D. "We've got a great group of kids here", he said Friday night. "I just couldn't see passing up that chance".

When Jackson was at Salem High School, he guided the SunDevils to a 102-31 record over 11 seasons. They won an East Region title in 2006, and would reach the state semifinals in 2013 & 2014.