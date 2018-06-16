NORFOLK, Va.- Back in April, Jacksonville Jaguars safety, Don Carey came to his hometown promoting his new book titled, "It's Not Because I'm Better Than You". On Saturday a special opportunity for nearly 300 girls and boys ages 8-17 from around the area as they experienced the S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) Football Camp. It was held at Carey's alma mater, Norfolk State University. "The purpose of the camp is to use football as the hook", he says.

Local businesses played a huge part at the camp providing various career options that include, robotics and computer science to the pharmaceutical industry. The camp was free.

