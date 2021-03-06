James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener

It was James Madison’s first World Series game.

VIRGINIA, USA — Kate Gordon cranked a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

The Dukes got the win against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019.

Alexander threw 129 pitches and struck out nine.

Shannon Saile pitched a complete game for Oklahoma.