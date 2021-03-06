x
James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in WCWS opener

It was James Madison’s first World Series game.
James Madison celebrates following a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 3, 2021.

VIRGINIA, USA — Kate Gordon cranked a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning and Odicci Alexander threw a complete game to help James Madison stun top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. 

The Dukes got the win against a program that won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019. 

Alexander threw 129 pitches and struck out nine. 

Shannon Saile pitched a complete game for Oklahoma. 

She gave up three hits and struck out nine.

