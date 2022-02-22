Jason Pryor is setting Guinness World Records with family by his side

A star amateur player in Virginia and the Florida, Pryor is shifting gears to coaching, training and record breaking shooting

YORKTOWN, Va. — "Growing up you don't even realize the benefit until you come of age, then you have your own family and realize how much you mean to them," Jason Pryor's own kids patiently hold silent basketballs while their dad talks about his transition to parenthood. Behind them are their grandparents, Jason's parents. This is how the Pryor's roll, as a family.

Jason, his fraternal twin, and their brother picked up the game living in Germany where their Dad was stationed with the military. They never looked back, building lives within the game. Even when Jason went to play professionally overseas following a standout career at Longwood, they remained close, evidenced by Jason joining his brother's coaching staff upon return.

Pryor is now the JV coach at Tabb High School, but is also focusing in a on a personal training career. His specialty? Shooting.

Florida's Mr. Basketball as a senior, Pryor describes himself as a scorer who could shoot, not the other way around. He's always had an efficient stroke, however, and the game has moved behind the 3 point line since he played. He describes his goal of helping others reach their full potential, "I think that's where my love is, helping players become the best version of themselves."

After all, he's extremely familiar with others helping him find success.

"The big thing is my parents supported me big time, they were always there for us and that's where your confidence comes from," says Pryor, hoping to instill that confidence in his own pupils. He's recently founded Mr. Basketball Skills Training to put his plan into action.