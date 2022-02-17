Jaylyn Lane leapfrogs the competition

With an open mind and event versatility, Lane excels for Virginia Wesleyan track

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In her early days at Norcom High School, Jaylyn Lane was a long jumper, but her high school coach saw her potential elsewhere.

"My high school coach just kind of threw me in it one day, I wasn't good at it, but over time it just became natural. If my high school coach had never thrown me in it, I probably wouldn't have tried it, so I'm very thankful for that," says Lane.

She still long jumps from time to time, she recently set the school record, but it's triple jump where she has risen above all challengers.

Currently holding onto the number one national ranking, Lane took her high school coaches suggestion, and hasn't looked back. Then again its no surprise she adapted well to the new event. Lane cites an open mind first when asked about what makes her a great track athlete.