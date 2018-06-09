ODU basketball coach Jeff Jones has already proven he's a fighter and an inspiration with the way he fought his prostate cancer which was originally diagnosed and treated in 2015. There is now a recurrence of that prostate cancer for Jones.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jones said, "There's no way I'm going to allow it to change my approach, my commitment and it sure won't change my desire to win."

He learned of the relapse earlier this summer and began treatment immediately.

Jones has been forthcoming about his cancer and felt it important to raise awareness of the disease.

He will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with more information.

