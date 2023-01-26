Jenkins' 16 helps Old Dominion knock off South Alabama 66-64

Chaunce Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left and Mekhi Long capped the scoring with another free throw with five seconds remaining in the game.

MOBILE, Ala. — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat South Alabama 66-64 on Thursday night.

Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left and Mekhi Long capped the scoring with another free throw with five seconds remaining. Greg Parham II missed a 3-pointer for South Alabama to end it.

Jenkins was 5-of-12 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Long added 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Dericko Williams shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.