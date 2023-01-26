Jenkins' 16 helps Old Dominion knock off South Alabama 66-64

MOBILE, Ala. — Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat South Alabama 66-64 on Thursday night.
Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left and Mekhi Long capped the scoring with another free throw with five seconds remaining. Greg Parham II missed a 3-pointer for South Alabama to end it.
Jenkins was 5-of-12 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Long added 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Dericko Williams shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.
Isaiah Moore led the Jaguars (8-13, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. South Alabama also got 13 points and three steals from Parham. In addition, Tyrell Jones finished with 11 points and five steals.