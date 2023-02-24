x
Sports

Jenkins scores 23, Old Dominion knocks off Marshall 71-67

Chaunce Jenkins hit 8 of 14 field goals as the Monarchs finish the regular season on a 3 game win streak and head into next week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Credit: ODU Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — Chaunce Jenkins' 23 points helped Old Dominion defeat Marshall 71-67 on Friday night.Jenkins added six rebounds for the Monarchs (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). 

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Mekhi Long shot 4 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Taevion Kinsey added 22 points and five assists for Marshall. 

In addition, Micah Handlogten finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Thundering Herd.

