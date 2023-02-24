Jenkins scores 23, Old Dominion knocks off Marshall 71-67

Chaunce Jenkins hit 8 of 14 field goals as the Monarchs finish the regular season on a 3 game win streak and head into next week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

NORFOLK, Va. — Chaunce Jenkins' 23 points helped Old Dominion defeat Marshall 71-67 on Friday night.Jenkins added six rebounds for the Monarchs (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference).

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Mekhi Long shot 4 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Taevion Kinsey added 22 points and five assists for Marshall.