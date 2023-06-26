Jeremiah Owusu- Koramoah's first football camp in the U.S. at the place where it all started

The former Bethel alum turned Cleveland Browns linebacker hosted his first U.S. football camp on the same grass he used to play on- Darling Stadium.

HAMPTON, Va. — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu- Koramoah has made multiple trips to Africa to grow the sport of football where his ancestry lies. After hosting various youth football camps there, he felt it was time for one in the place he grew up.

A native of Hampton who attended Bethel High School, Owusu- Koramoah brought his very first camp in the U.S. to Darling Stadium. Local coaches from schools in the district volunteered and Jeremiah even brought along Browns star wideout Amari Cooper to join in on the fun. Cooper is no stranger to reputation in Hampton Roads.

"Who hasn't heard about the 757? Such great talent like Allen Iverson and Percy Harvin- those are all guys who I've watched highlight tapes over 50 times at least," Cooper shared.

Beyond the agility drills, campers also learned about leadership and dietary nutrition to know how to fuel their bodies.

"Its more than just a game and that's exactly what we want to represent and what we want to be an example of to let them know and let the children know that its more then just football. It's also about learning the principles of life," said Jeremiah.

But perhaps the coolest thing about this weekend was that Oscar Smith grad Josh Sweat hosted his first ever youth football camp the night before. Both NFL stars who come from Hampton Roads have the same goal in mind taking pride in where they're from.