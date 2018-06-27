HAMPTON, Va.- Dora Parker-Jimenez had no clue her daugther was that athletic. "She used to talk about basketball all the time", she says. Venezia Jimenez had eyes on more. The now 24 year old former Bethel High School alumnus will head to Seattle, Washington for next week's 50th Special Olympics. She'll be among four Hampton Roads natives at the event.

Venezia, who goes by the nickname "Ariel", is excited about going, but also has a calm demeanor when it comes to competition. She'll likely be in events like track and field, bowling, basektball, and possibly the sport she started with in swimming. "I knew she would", says her coach, Jane Hobbs. Head Coach, David Smith added, "As you start out as a raw talent and after a while, you just get better".

