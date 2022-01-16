JMU rallies from 23 down, beats William & Mary in overtime

Justin Amadi scored 24 points including a three-point play with three seconds left in overtime to ice James Madison's 95-91 victory over William & Mary.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Justin Amadi scored 24 points including a three-point play with three seconds left in overtime to ice James Madison's 95-91 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.

Amadi's putback with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 80-all.

Amadi also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Dukes (11-3, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) came back from a 23-point deficit in the first half to win. Vado Morse added 22 points, Charles Falden 21 and Takal Molson 14.